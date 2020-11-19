’20 edition of ‘Orange Wednesday’ campaign starts Nov. 25

Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy, at podium, offers details of this year's "Orange Wednesday" event.

The 2020 edition of “Orange Wednesday,” a campaign that encourages Puerto Rico consumers to do their holiday shopping at local businesses, is slated to start Nov. 25, event organizers confirmed.

Empresarios por Puerto Rico, the trade organization in charge of the effort that made its debut in 2016 to give local merchants a chance to offer special deals and discounts on goods and services, is now getting support from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce and the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company.

“These past months have been difficult in economic terms for this sector due to operational adjustments to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

“Now we have the opportunity to consume the high-quality products and services available from Puerto Rican entrepreneurs. Buying locally is investing directly in our people, it translates into job retention and boosts future investments,” he said during a news conference.

The “buy local” campaign begins the day before Thanksgiving and runs through Three Kings Day in January. Pharmacies, hardware stores, florists, supermarkets, wholesalers, credit unions, insurance companies and distributors, among other businesses, participate in the initiative.

“Local businesses have implemented all of the protection measures and protocols to protect our staff and consumers against the COVID19 pandemic,” Empresarios Por Puerto Rico President Elliot Pacheco said. “This while we have been offering more options so that the consumer can make their purchases safely.”

“We have local businesses that have made it available for consumers to buy through applications, websites, and over the phone, to pick up at the store, or to have the items delivered,” he said.

