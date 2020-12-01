$4M Barullo Taberna Española opens at Distrito T-Mobile complex in San Juan

Federico Stubbe Jr., CEO of PRISA Group, developer of the Distrito T-Mobile, offered details of about Barullo Taberna Española — the first gastronomic concept opening at the new entertainment center — as Gov. Wanda Vázquez and other government officials look on.

The effervescent atmosphere of Spanish streets, along with its flavors, colors and sounds, have arrived in San Juan with the opening of Barullo Taberna Española on the first level of the Distrito T-Mobile complex in San Juan.

The $4 million, 6,000 square-foot gastronomic concept “represents the beginning of the most innovative and exciting entertainment center for Puerto Rico,” said Federico Stubbe Jr., CEO of PRISA Group, developer of the Distrito T-Mobile.

Barullo Taberna Española offers a culinary experience with Spanish roots curated by Chef Osvaldo Ortega, within a space that pays tribute to the Mercado San Miguel of Madrid.

“We’re excited to share with the public a preview of what the vibes and atmosphere will be like in the Distrito T-Mobile,” Stubbe said. “Based on the authenticity we’re seeking in each offering, Barullo Taberna Española celebrates our Spanish heritage through good food and the camaraderie atmosphere of an authentic Spanish tavern, this time in Puerto Rico.”

PRISA Group, together with its partner McConnell Valdés Consulting, made the investment in the restaurant that will sit 150 diners and create 50 new direct jobs. Plans for the eatery were first unveiled in October 2019, when developers said the opening was planned for the first quarter of 2020.

However, as with most projects, plans came to a halt in March, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the challenges, Barullo Taberna Española and the rest of the components of the Convention Center District are a reality, becoming an impressive and important achievement for the economic development of Puerto Rico,” said Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez, who participated in the inauguration.

During the event, Stubbe credited the Convention Center District Authority, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. and the Office of Management and Permits, for being “instrumental in facilitating the completion of this project.”

The Distrito T-Mobile is a $180 million project developed through a partnership between PRISA Group, McConnell Valdés Consulting, Caribe Hospitality, and the Convention Center District Authority.

“We want to provide the public with a complete modern dining experience: unique, excellent and diverse, world-class service under one roof. The style of Barullo Taberna Española is modern and innovative, a fusion of the classic Spanish tavern with contemporaneity. We have multiple stations to satisfy the tastes of foodies, locals and visitors,” said José M. “Peco” Suárez, president of BluHost, the restaurant’s managing company.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barullo Taberna Española will be implementing a strict health and safety protocol, while offering a menu that, although reduced, “summarizes the total experience of the restaurant with varied options for each season,” officials said.