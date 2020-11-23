4th edition of Mini Maker Faire returns to Caguas, in virtual format

Prior editions of the event allowed in-person presentations. This year, it will all be virtual, organizers said.

Under the theme “Makers Entrepreneurs,” the Centro Criollo de Ciencia y Tecnología del Caribe (C3Tec, in Spanish) announced the fourth edition of the Caguas Mini Maker Faire, which this year will be held virtually Dec. 4-5.

Since 2006, the maker culture has held events around the world, where makers exhibit their works or projects, in addition to teaching through mini-workshops how to replicate their products.

The C3Tec is the only organization in Puerto Rico, officially licensed to produce a Mini Maker Faire, organizers said.

“We’re very pleased to be able to host the Makers event this year. Despite all the challenges we faced, we managed to build a program that will present to the public the creative capacity of these creators and encourage the exchange of creative and innovation processes,” said Tasha Endara, executive director of C3Tec.

“We chose the ‘Makers Entrepreneurs’ theme this year because despite adversity, this group of creators managed to overcome all limitations and go on with their businesses and artistic projects, stimulating the economy and success for our island,” she said.

The “makers” culture in Puerto Rico is based on vision, creativity, effort, dedication, solidarity and perseverance. This movement stands out for the inclusion of tastes, preferences, ages, professions and occupations. So, the topics to be taught and practiced range from electronics, robotics, 3-D printing, and the use of computerized designs, without forgetting traditional activities such as metallurgy, woodworking, cabinetmaking and crafts, organizers said.

“This fusion promotes the implementation of new and unique technologies encouraging invention as well as prototyping. This event will present technological, creative and innovative demonstrations to promote the interest and emergence of ideas aimed at the makers movement,” organizers noted.

On Dec. 4, the event will consist of a forum to provide tools to all Makers, so that their products stand out. Topics on intellectual property, advertising, marketing, among others will be discussed.

This group made up of experts and recognized industry professionals will share with the audience their experiences and expertise in each area for the progress of those projects that many may have in mind but don’t dare to take the leap.

The makers will present their concepts on Dec. 5.