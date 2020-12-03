Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez is a business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. Her areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.

It is with much humility and pride that she has accepted 13 awards over the years, including two “Teodoro Moscoso for Excellence in Business Journalism” from the Overseas Press Club of Puerto Rico, two “Journalist of the Year” recognitions from the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, and the same award from the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association.

At present, Michelle is also a freelance reporter contributing to several publications, as well as offering editorial services, including translations and writing. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University, in New Haven, CT.

Email: mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com