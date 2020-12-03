News is my Business was born in November 2010 out of a desire to provide no-nonsense, straightforward, English-language news relevant to Puerto Rico’s business community, in an all-digital format.
By providing an alternative media source that is available on a reader’s computer, smartphone and tablet computer, we aim to provide immediate access to the day-to-day changes that shape Puerto Rico’s economy. News is my Business is designed to be a tool that our island’s opinion-makers and leaders can rely on to make quick and smart decisions about their businesses and their economic futures.
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez is a business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. Her areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.
It is with much humility and pride that she has accepted 13 awards over the years, including two “Teodoro Moscoso for Excellence in Business Journalism” from the Overseas Press Club of Puerto Rico, two “Journalist of the Year” recognitions from the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, and the same award from the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association.
At present, Michelle is also a freelance reporter contributing to several publications, as well as offering editorial services, including translations and writing. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University, in New Haven, CT.
Diego A. Cantor
Diego Andres Cantor joined News is my Business in 2017, as our multi-media editor. He is responsible for the website’s graphic elements, including photos, videos and audio recordings. He runs our YouTube channel and produces content for our podcast series.
Diego has a keen eye for newsworthy photos and videos, which he catches in real-time when out on the road. His videos have generated views and reactions from readers in Puerto Rico and the rest of the world.
He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Campus, in the fields of chemistry and biomedical sciences. He has a technical degree in forensic science from Instituto Colombia in Villavicencio, Colombia.
Email: dcantor@newsismybusiness.com
Marnie Ferrer
Marnie Ferrer, a seasoned sales and marketing executive, is our digital advertising advisor, bringing with her more than 25 years of experience in the field.
Her expertise in launching comprehensive advertising and media plans — including strategies and pricing structures — has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales for the media outlets with which she has worked.
At News is my Business, Marnie offers the website’s inventory of advertising vehicles, helping clients maximize their investments across a variety of platforms. Ferrer supports News is my Business through her firm, Beyond 360 Consulting.
Email: mferrer@newsismybusiness.com
787-613-1245
