AFAR travelers rank Puerto Rico as top Caribbean island

Puerto Rico will be featured on AFAR.com and in the January/February 2021 issue of AFAR magazine.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

AFAR, a travel media brand that inspires and guides travelers to “have deeper, richer, and more meaningful experiences,” revealed the winners of its fifth-annual AFAR Travelers’ Awards, in which Puerto Rico was chosen as the #1 Caribbean island.

“After the tourism industry has been so heavily impacted by the current pandemic, being chosen for this designation is an honor, and demonstrates the opportunity that exists to amplify the Island’s diverse offerings for visitors,” said Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

“In Puerto Rico we have so much to offer, and when the time is right, visitors will not only experience an amazing vacation, but will know their trip is making an impact on the lives of the people of Puerto Rico,” he said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

This recognition is the result of more than 150,000 votes from AFAR readers to honor favorite places and companies nominated by the media outlet’s editors.

Puerto Rico will be featured on AFAR.com and in the January/February 2021 issue of AFAR magazine.