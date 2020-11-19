Banco Popular announces new “We are music” holiday special

Natalia Jiménez is one of the artists featured in the upcoming special.

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched everyone’s lives in and outside of Puerto Rico. Through singers and other characters, Popular’s new musical production “We are music” tells stories that tie songs to scenes of moments caused by the pandemic.

“We are music”will be broadcast on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. across Puerto Rico’s main television channels and on the internet through Somosmúsica.com.

“Making this year’s music production was a great challenge for the team and the artists. We’re infinitely grateful for the support they gave us and for having joined us despite the situation we are going through,” said Teruca Rullán, Popular’s first vice president of corporate communications.

“We wanted to continue this tradition that has been ongoing for more than 27 years and that we know many families expect,” she said.

Artists like Natalia Jiménez, Tommy Torres, Pedro Capó, Ozuna, Ednita Nazario, Kany García, Myke Towers, Pirulo, Didi Romero, among others, participate in this production in which they share how this year has been for them.

Through interviews, the artists explain the importance of music in their lives and how it has helped them deal with being apart from their loved ones and the public.

As in previous years, part of the funds raised will benefit the Fundación Banco Popular, which will allocate them to schools and organizations offering music programs.