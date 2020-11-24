Type to search

In-Brief

Bayer Crop Science opens jobs for island’s deaf, partially deaf community

Contributor November 24, 2020
Share
The initiative seeks to provide job opportunities for the deaf community in particular while providing candidates with training to do the job.

Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico announced it is recruiting talent in the island’s deaf and partially deaf community to fill several field worker and soy pollinator positions.

The initiative seeks to provide job opportunities for this community in particular while providing candidates with training to the job, company executives said.

“The initiative came about after identifying the needs of the deaf and partially deaf community, in addition to the company’s wish to take advantage of sowing season to fill those needs,” said Darin Rodríguez-Wells, human resources lead for Bayer in Puerto Rico.

“In addition to filling a company need we are providing an opportunity to a population in our community so they can improve their quality of life,” Rodríguez-Wells said.

Rodriguez-Wells said that the job positions that are currently available are for soy pollinators, but the company expects to expand the job offerings to other areas throughout the season. The pollinator position does not require previous experience but interested candidates must present a high school diploma.

The position also requires skills managing iPhone, iPad, and iPod technology, in addition to availability to work overtime, weekends and holidays should it be necessary.

The executive mentioned that special accommodation will be available for interviews, in addition to the entire recruitment and onboarding process. Sign language interpreters and video relay services (VRS) will also be available.

Interested candidates must send an e-mail to Ivonne Rodríguez-Rohena, along with an updated resume and high school diploma.

Author Details
Contributor
News Is My Business
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: Drip by drip, water conservation methods in modern agriculture
Contributor September 21, 2020
Bayer helps Juana Díaz Head Start centers prepare for emergencies
Contributor August 26, 2020
Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico donates 15K lbs. of agricultural products
Contributor July 15, 2020
Bayer Crop Science, Municipality of Juana Díaz partner to refurbish Head Start centers
Contributor September 13, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“As part of our commitment, we’ll be initiating a series of community dialogues with the residents of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, as well as with their mayors and the top municipal executives of Ceiba, Cataño and San Juan.”

Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries.

Related Stories

Op-Ed: Drip by drip, water conservation methods in modern agriculture
Bayer helps Juana Díaz Head Start centers prepare for emergencies
Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico donates 15K lbs. of agricultural products
Bayer Crop Science, Municipality of Juana Díaz partner to refurbish Head Start centers
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.