Dean appointed vice chair of US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board

Contributor December 8, 2020
Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO Brad Dean has been appointed vice chair of the US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board (TTAB), for a two-year term.

This Board advises the Secretary of Commerce on matters relating to the US travel and tourism industry.

This Board advises on government policies and programs that affect the US travel and tourism industry, offers counseling on current and emerging issues, and provides a forum for discussing solutions to industry-related matters.

Brad Dean has been part of the TTAB since 2014 and will now serve as vice chair for the next two years.

The TTAB comprises 23 members, who are all appointed by the Secretary of Commerce. Members represent companies and organizations in the travel and tourism industry. To see the full list of members, visit the International Trade and Administration website.

