ConPRmetidos launches initiative to attract world-class professionals to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico-based nonprofit ConPRmetidos recently unveiled the program ElComebackPR.org, a platform aimed at bringing back Puerto Rican professionals living and working in the diaspora, and non-Puerto Rican entrepreneurs/workers back to the island.

The program seeks to connect professionals and anyone who wants to contribute to the Puerto Rico’s economy with employment opportunities on the island.

Through various tools and resources that enable networking with key stakeholders as well as provide valuable information for professionals in myriad sectors, the first phase of the platform’s utility focuses on the tech sector, specifically software development and design, but also finance, accounting, business analyst, and digital marketing.

“ElComebackPR.org is an invitation for Puerto Rican professionals that have left the island, to return and — with their talent — contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic transformation,” said Isabel Rullán, executive director of ConPRmetidos.

“The invitation is also open to non-Puerto Rican professionals, who can take advantage of the island’s many benefits — quality of life and vibrant culture, infrastructure, U.S. laws and regulations, a familiar banking and financial ecosystem, and more,” she said, adding “Puerto Rico is primed for progress, anchored in its spirit of resiliency.”

“Progress is fully dependent on people power. Our mission is to tell the people that have gotten professional experience and miss their family, or want to enjoy everything that Puerto Rico has to offer, that this is a great opportunity for them to relocate and boost our economy,” she said.

“Simultaneously, we want to retain local talent and let them know that there are job opportunities in this industry,” Rullán added.