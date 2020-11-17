Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico announces alliance with Thales

Cortelco Systems will include these technologies in its portfolio to continue offering the quality and variety portfolio to its network partners and reinforcing synergies.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico, a company specialized in cybersecurity and Cloud transformation, announced the commercial alliance with Thales, a global company in technology applied to the aeronautical, space, defense, security, and transportation sectors.

Cortelco Systems will include these technologies in its portfolio to continue offering the quality and variety portfolio to its network partners and reinforcing synergies. Both protect sensitive data, with the undisputed leadership of Thales in the encryption of information, as concerning increasing the reliability of user access to them.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“By protecting more data, transactions, and identities than any other vendor on the market, Thales enables tens of miles of organizations to deliver trusted digital services to miles of millions of people around the world. With Thales, we can help and be there where security is critical”, says Juan Carlos Ramos, CEO of Cortelco Systems.

“We’re proud of this alliance that will improve our portfolio, offering an increasingly broad and complete range of solutions to help organizations optimize their identity management and data protection processes. Thales is also a company that is strongly committed to investing in innovation, something that is linking to the DNA of Cortelco Systems,” he said.

Among the options Thales solutions that Cortelco Systems will distribute are: data encryption and key management, identity and access management, and cloud security.