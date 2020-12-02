DDB Latina sweeps ‘Ojo de Iberoamérica’ awards for 4th straight year

DDB Latina obtained a total of seven awards during the festival.

DDB Latina Puerto Rico swept the Festival del Ojo de Iberoamérica awards, considered the most important regional advertising competition, winning in categories of best agency, best creative director for Enrique Renta and best local idea for the Medalla Light “Brewed by Champions” campaign, the agency announced.

DDB Latina obtained a total of seven awards during the festival: Gold for the ​​Medalla Light campaign; two silvers and two bronzes for the “Military Codes” radio campaign for T-Mobile Puerto Rico, and for the “Virtual Salons” effort for L’Oréal Caribe Professional Division. It also came in as a finalist with the “Hard to See Problem” campaign for Scuba Dogs Society.

“These are and will continue to be difficult times, but as a team at DDB Latina we have demonstrated our great capacity to face challenges,” said Edgardo Manuel Rivera, CEO of DDB Latina.

Meanwhile, Renta said, “The result of the effort is many hours of work invested and the attitude of showing that we can overcome all challenges. These recognitions show the commitment that a work team puts into raising ideas to the maximum and pursuing a goal together, pleasing our customers and making brands shine.”