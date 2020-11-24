Donations to Puerto Rico nonprofits double through ATH Móvil app

Gustavo Díaz, manager of digital payments at Evertec. Credit: José Madera)

Donations to nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico through Evertec’s “Donate” feature included in its ATH Móvil application have doubled to $3 million so far in 2020 and have brought the 1.5 million users closer to the sector, company officials said.

Registrations of nonprofits in the ATH Móvil donation service and the amount of donations through the service have grown significantly, which has helped to accelerate the collections of the third sector and has allowed the organizations to “offer an easy, secure and remote mechanism to donate.”

“Technology brings together and connects people and communities. We’re proud that ATH Móvil, through its “Donate” feature, has become a catalyst to empower development and facilitate fundraising for nonprofits in a fast, secure and instant way,” said Alexandra López, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Evertec.

“Supporting the nonprofit sector, while promoting Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic development with a focus on innovation is our commitment,” she said.

Since 2018, when Evertec established a way to make donations via the ATH Móvil app, it has facilitated and simplified the challenge of obtaining funds for organizations that are currently participants of the service, the company said.

The mechanism offers these entities the opportunity to expand their donor base by having access to more than 1.5 million ATH Móvil users and providing these individuals with the ability to contribute with the organizations of their choice.

Donations through ATH Móvil in numbers

“So far in 2020, more than $3 million in donations have been raised through ATH Móvil for registered nonprofit organizations,” said Gustavo Díaz-Garratón, manager of digital payment solutions at Evertec.

“When compared to 2019, we see that donations have doubled and there are still several weeks of the year left. In addition, there has been an 80% growth in the registration of organizations, reaching nearly 300 organizations in total,” he said.

Roberto Soto-Acosta, president of the Alliance for the Development of the Puerto Rican Third Sector and global representative of #GivingTuesday Puerto Rico, said in 2019 and in alliance with Evertec, they made ATH Móvil the preferred channel for donations.

“Motivated by the #GivingTuesday movement, $514,358 in donations were made in Puerto Rico; 23% of the donations were received through the platform and 40% of the donors were ATH Móvil customers,” he said.

“It should be noted that this year #GivingTuesdayPR will be held again on Dec. 1 and ATH Móvil will once again be the preferred method of donations in Puerto Rico,” Soto-Acosta said.