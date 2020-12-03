Type to search

Entrepreneur opens 2nd Migas restaurant in Mayagüez

Contributor December 3, 2020
Migas restaurant on Route 2 in Mayagüez.

Franky Suárez-Caro, a 30-year-old entrepreneur announced the opening of a second location of its Migas restaurant on Route 2 in Mayagüez, for which he invested $100,000.

The opening, he said, responds to “the constant and ongoing support from coffee lovers and diners from the southwest and across the island.”

The new 1,300 square-foot casual dining eatery has a capacity of 40 patrons and is creating 10 new jobs. The menu features a variety of coffees, all-day breakfasts, casual food and homemade desserts.

“I have plenty of reasons to thank the incredible support received since the opening in 2017 of the first Migas restaurant, Comida Casual-Café on Route 114, in Mayagüez, after facing great challenges,” Suárez-Caro said.

“Now, with two restaurants in Mayagüez for the convenience of our customers, we will continue to serve everyone who visits us every day from different parts of the island to enjoy the best coffee, the most delicious breakfasts, dishes and desserts made at home,” he said.

The two Migas restaurants operate under strict security protocols in compliance with the executive orders in force during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have a dining room and a covered outdoor area with tables and chairs.

Through self-service, the restaurants offer order deliveries to the customer’s car. Meanwhile, the outdoor area are pet friendly, he said.

