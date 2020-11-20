Everynet BV, Invest Puerto Rico partner to launch islandwide secure data network

The Everynet network is set to improve data and connectivity across Puerto Rico, support key manufacturers and logistics driving pharmaceutical, medical device and aerospace industries, company executives said.

Invest Puerto Rico announced a partnership with Everynet BV, a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technology provider and network operator, on its implementation of a new secure data network improving Puerto Rico’s infrastructure across the island.

Everynet launched the network in early September, integrating Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance logistics and operations for the pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturer data connectivity, it confirmed.

Everynet claims to offer a secure and detailed network server that gathers data that companies across various industries can analyze to improve their manufacturing facilities and check statuses of critical conditions and of urgent maintenance requirements.

The technology will also allow for improved supply chain visibility and logistics tracking once products are in route to other destinations.

The key benefits that Everynet offers include:

Energy-efficient, GPS-free geolocation technology;

Preventive and predictive maintenance to monitor the equipment status within the facility;

An open standard protocol operating in unlicensed Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) radio band and generating lower connection costs; and,

Theft prevention tracking throughout the supply chain.

“Invest Puerto Rico is eager to showcase the massive opportunity in modernizing the Island’s connectivity with our partner Everynet,” said Michael Gay, InvestPR chief business development officer.

“As we look to the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing and other emerging sectors in Puerto Rico, Everynet’s IoT capabilities further positions us as a key manufacturing hub globally,” he said.

“Delivering real-time data to companies, at the scalability Everynet offers, will allow for more process efficiencies with data-led decisions and success for companies and prospects considering doing business with us,” the executive added.

The IoT network is currently available to companies in several industries across Puerto Rico. The system is designed to be “highly dependable, with fully managed network backhaul services and battery autonomy.”

Because of its characteristics, the technology is particularly suitable for smart metering applications in the utility industry, as well as for Smart City and Smart Building management, Everynet officials said.

“We’re working hard with Invest Puerto Rico to make companies and individuals aware of the benefits that come from being able to gather previously ignored or unreachable data,” said Myrtha Curiel, Everynet country manager in Puerto Rico. “We see the value of our offer, especially in saving limited resources, like water and energy, and granting real time and informed decision-making processes,” she said. “This is why we’re so excited to spread the word on the island and to have Invest Puerto Rico on our side.”