FirstBank donates $113K to 15 nonprofits so they may continue services during pandemic

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico will deliver food items to the immigrant communities in Santurce.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

As part of the efforts to aid communities as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, FirstBank donated $113,000 to 15 nonprofit organizations throughout Puerto Rico the island.

The community organizations that received the donations were: Acueducto Rural Palmarito; Asesores Financieros; Food Bank Puerto Rico; Boys & Girls Club; Centro Comunitario Reverenda Inés J. Figueroa; Concilio Cristo La Roca; Connecting Path; Centro DEDI; Crearte; Fundación Cortés; Juan Domingo en Acción; Mauro Inc.; OPDH; Programa Pro Ayuda a Edad Avanzada; and Salvation Army.

“Our commitment to the well-being of our communities has remained part of our mission since FirstBank was established 72 years ago,” said Carmen Pagán, senior vice-president of Compliance for FirstBank.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“During this global emergency, our organization stands in solidarity with the nonprofit sector, and we support their efforts to stabilize our communities and to ease the negative effects of the pandemic,” she said.

Thanks to the donations, the following organizations will be able to maintain continuity of services:

Acueducto Rural Palmarito, which the purchase computers that will allow Ruta Solidaria to offer access to children and young people;

Asesores Financieros: will allow more participants to access virtual libraries;

Food Bank Puerto Rico: to deliver food items to the immigrant communities in Santurce;

Boys and Girls Club: for its “Edúcate en casa” online program;

Centro Comunitario Reverenda Inés J. Figueroa: to purchase protection equipment for its employees and protective barriers;

Concilio Cristo La Roca, to help homeless people from the Canteras sector in Santurce;

Connecting Paths, for the creative sewing project with women entrepreneurs in the community and the donation of cloth masks and their distribution in communities;

Centro DEDI, to purchase of cleaning equipment and supplies;

Crearte, in support of the alternative education program for children and young people;

Fundación Cortés, to purchase and prepare food for its Almuerzo Solidario program;

Juan Domingo en Acción, a virtual summer camp for children and young people; Mauro Inc., for its online art program;

OPDH, to hire a social network facilitator to support participants;

Programa Pro Ayuda a Edad Avanzada, to provide food to 200 elderly people in Aguada; and,

Salvation Army to continue providing basic aid.