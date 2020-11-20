Type to search

Food Bank of PR, Sor Isolina Ferré Centers sponsor ‘Collection of Gratitude’

Contributor November 20, 2020
Denise Santos, President of the Food Bank of Puerto Rico.

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico in alliance with the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers (CSIF, in Spanish) will be carrying out a collection of food and other personal hygiene items to deliver them to people in need, as part of the “Collection of Gratitude” initiative, in anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday.

People wanting to donate can go to Centro Sor Isolina Ferré in Ponce today from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

“In the spirit of gratitude that characterizes us and to which this date invites us, nothing better than to thank by giving food to those who need it,” said Denise Santos, president of the Food Bank, in a written statement.

For her part, Marie Estela Cestero, CSIF’s chief development and communications officer, added: “supporting the Food Bank in this ‘Collection of Gratitude’ initiative is part of the center’s mission to promote the integral development of the person with justice, dignity, respect and love, serving a generational range with multiple social, educational, economic and spiritual needs.”

Santos explained that non-perishable foods will be accepted such as: UHT milk; rice; beans; vegetables; canned meats and soups; dry cereals; dry and canned pasta; canned and powdered juices; oil; instant coffee; and water.

In addition, the nonprofits are accepting other donation, including toilet paper, detergents, toothpaste, bath soap and paper towels.

With this initiative, the Food Bank plans to exceed last year’s goal of 10,000 pounds of food collected.

