Foundation for Puerto Rico, Clinton Global Initiative recognize work of 7 co.’s

Seven companies were recognized during the celebration of the Partners for Good Awards 2020.

Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR), in collaboration with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), held the first Partners for Good Awards 2020 during which they recognized the work of seven companies, as well as the role each played in Puerto Rico’s recovery after hurricanes Irma and María, and the earthquakes that affected the southern region of the island earlier this year.

“Puerto Rico, like the rest of the world, is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the greatest challenges in modern history. However, unlike other countries in the world, our island has faced three natural disasters in three years,” said FPR President Annie Mayol.

“The private sector’s contribution, as well as nonprofit organizations, has been key in the country’s recovery process,” she said. “It has been companies like the ones recognized here today, that have supported the reconstruction of our island through their work and generosity helping rebuild a stronger and more resilient Puerto Rico.”

The awards were divided into three categories. In the Health category, Caribbean Produce Exchange was recognized for its commitment to bringing quality local farmer products to restaurants and supermarkets throughout Puerto Rico, supporting them to recover from disaster.

As part of their initiatives, they implemented the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a $100 million USDA program to distribute food boxes to families affected by the hurricanes.

In the Connected category, GFR Media and Liberty Cablevision were awarded for their contribution to Puerto Rico’s recovery. Liberty’s wi-fi tour was conceived and implemented after Hurricane María obliterated the island’s basic utility and telecommunication infrastructures to provide people living in the hardest-hit municipalities with a satellite wi-fi Internet connection.

Most recently, Liberty helped 2,000 public high school students in the island’s southwest region to finish the semester through the “Give a child the new virtual school. These students were enrolled in schools that were closed because of structural damages after the earthquakes.

GFR Media, was also awarded GRF for “its commitment to develop relevant news, in a timely way, keeping Puerto Ricans connected and informed in difficult circumstances,” the nonprofits said.

Four companies received awards in the “Growth” category for their continuous efforts toward the island’s reconstruction:

Sunrun, for its proactive stance toward investing in Puerto Rico’s solar market after Hurricane María. The company donated solar and storage installation to six fire stations along the island so they could keep critical services up and running;

Walmart was awarded for helping employees and communities rebuild and grow in both the immediate aftermath of the crisis and longer-term recovery efforts;

Evertec Inc. received recognition for its relief efforts supporting organizations that are first responders by connecting people and businesses, like FPR and Fundación Popular; ensuring the continuity of ots business clients in Puerto Rico with enabling technologies; providing tools, education and resources to support the revitalization and driving growth within the small business ecosystem in Puerto Rico; and investing in Puerto Rico’s future STEM leaders to ensure a more diverse workforce; and,

Google.org was awarded for its “outstanding and timely support” to reactivate the local business sector after Hurricane María. In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Google.org and Googlers donated more than $1.5 million to relief organizations providing shelters, clean water, sanitation items, emergency rations, and connectivity across the region.

The CGI Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery co-hosted the virtual event.