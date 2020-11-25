Type to search

In-Brief

Foundation for Puerto Rico’s Mayol receives Clinton Global Citizen Award

Contributor November 25, 2020
Share
Annie Mayol (center) with a group representing its Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative.

Foundation for Puerto Rico President Annie Mayol recently received the Clinton Global Citizen Award, an honor bestowed to “outstanding individuals for their commendable leadership and work toward positive and lasting social change,” the organization founded by former President Bill Clinton said.

Mayol’s path at Foundation for Puerto Rico began in 2018, shortly after the devastation that Hurricane María caused on the island.

“Like many people, Hurricane María changed the course of my life. It was during this time that I got to witness firsthand the incredible needs that our people were facing,” said Mayol during the Clinton Foundation Annual Benefit, that took place virtually and was attended by guests across the globe, including President Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton.

“The opportunity to serve Puerto Rico and be part of the transformative work of the nonprofit sector in the reconstruction of Puerto Rico is an honor,” she said.

Mayol was acknowledged for her work as president of the local nonprofit, which since its inception has sought to transform Puerto Rico through sustainable socio-economic development strategies.

“Her vision inspires us all to be better, work harder and be true agents of change in our lives and our society,” said Jon Borschow, Foundation for Puerto Rico founder and Board chairman.

“She’s an example of a true global citizen, and she shares this recognition with the whole FPR team, who give their all every day to continue fighting for a better Puerto Rico. We couldn’t be prouder to have her lead this organization,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
News Is My Business
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Foundation for Puerto Rico, Clinton Foundation join forces to help small businesses
Contributor August 7, 2020
Pres. Clinton visits Caguas clinic benefited by his nonprofits
Contributor February 18, 2020
Marriott Int’l, Avendra, Walmart work with Clinton Foundation to back P.R. farmers
Michelle Kantrow February 6, 2019
World Central Kitchen secures additional $4M for P.R. projects thru ’23
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 1, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“As part of our commitment, we’ll be initiating a series of community dialogues with the residents of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, as well as with their mayors and the top municipal executives of Ceiba, Cataño and San Juan.”

Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries.

Related Stories

Foundation for Puerto Rico, Clinton Foundation join forces to help small businesses
Pres. Clinton visits Caguas clinic benefited by his nonprofits
Marriott Int’l, Avendra, Walmart work with Clinton Foundation to back P.R. farmers
World Central Kitchen secures additional $4M for P.R. projects thru ’23
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.