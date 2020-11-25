Foundation for Puerto Rico’s Mayol receives Clinton Global Citizen Award

Annie Mayol (center) with a group representing its Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Foundation for Puerto Rico President Annie Mayol recently received the Clinton Global Citizen Award, an honor bestowed to “outstanding individuals for their commendable leadership and work toward positive and lasting social change,” the organization founded by former President Bill Clinton said.

Mayol’s path at Foundation for Puerto Rico began in 2018, shortly after the devastation that Hurricane María caused on the island.

“Like many people, Hurricane María changed the course of my life. It was during this time that I got to witness firsthand the incredible needs that our people were facing,” said Mayol during the Clinton Foundation Annual Benefit, that took place virtually and was attended by guests across the globe, including President Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“The opportunity to serve Puerto Rico and be part of the transformative work of the nonprofit sector in the reconstruction of Puerto Rico is an honor,” she said.

Mayol was acknowledged for her work as president of the local nonprofit, which since its inception has sought to transform Puerto Rico through sustainable socio-economic development strategies.

“Her vision inspires us all to be better, work harder and be true agents of change in our lives and our society,” said Jon Borschow, Foundation for Puerto Rico founder and Board chairman.

“She’s an example of a true global citizen, and she shares this recognition with the whole FPR team, who give their all every day to continue fighting for a better Puerto Rico. We couldn’t be prouder to have her lead this organization,” he said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=633441&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=633441&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>