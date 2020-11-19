Type to search

Free telemedicine COVID-19 Call Center launched to provide at-home services

Contributor November 19, 2020
Representatives from the academia, health professionals and the government unveiled the COVID-19 call center. (Credit: Jae Young Ju | Dreamstime.com).

Ponce Health Sciences University, the South Health Task Force, the Autonomous Municipality of Ponce, and the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust announced the launching of the COVID-19 Call Center, to provide a telemedicine tool that allows people to get remote appointments with a doctor and mental health providers.

This service is free, and provides callers with two choices. The first option allows the coordination of medical services and consulting to connect with mental health professionals, while through the second option, people will be able to receive orientation about COVID-19 and help the patient or family member who is ill. This service is available from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by calling 787-843-7128.

“This effort seeks to offer free options for medical and mental health consultations, as well as guidance in these uncertain times during the emergency to clarify the most common questions about COVID-19,” said Melissa Marzán-Rodríguez, professor of the Public Health program at Ponce Health Sciences University.

“Thanks to this initiative, we can offer options to people who don’t have access to medical or mental health services related to COVID-19,” she said.

The telemedicine service not only provides access to medical professionals regardless of distance, but also reduces waiting time in medical offices and makes it possible to get the at home, Marzán said.

