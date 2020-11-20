Grupo Guayacán will celebrate traditional end-of-year event in virtual format

Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

Grupo Guayacán will celebrate its traditional end-of-year event in a virtual format — in tune with the current pandemic — to highlight achievements of the organization and its participants, as well as the award ceremony of the 2020 EnterPRize competition.

The virtual event will be broadcast Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. on Grupo Guayacán’s YouTube channel.

“We’re proud to come together and celebrate our achievements during a year that has been full of challenges and difficulties,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“This event marks the end of a unique program cycle and we look forward to sharing the success of our participants with the broader community. We hope everyone joins us to celebrate the EnterPRize winners and the GVA graduating class,” she said.

“Given these pressing circumstances, we reaffirm our commitment to our entrepreneurs and Puerto Rico, and we acknowledge the support of a wide group of sponsors and collaborators who have made our work possible this year,” Cantero said.

During the webcast, the organization will reveal the winners of more than $200,000 in seed capital prizes for local start-ups.

The 23 small businesses participating in EnterPRize are competing for the top three prizes awarded by Grupo Guayacán ($25,000, $15,000, and $10,000), special prizes in seven focus areas, and a special award selected by a panel of investors during the Guayacán Demo Day.

Special prizes will recognize companies in a variety of sectors, including agribusinesses and food, arts and culture, health innovation, technology, social impact, women entrepreneur, and student entrepreneur.

This year’s ceremony is expected to set a record for the number of prizes awarded and the type of business to be recognized, Cantero said.

Those interested in joining the webcast may register here.