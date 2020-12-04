Type to search

Homebuilders Association bestows ‘Banker of the Year’ award to FirstBank exec

Contributor December 4, 2020
Alexis Aguiar.

The Puerto Rico Homebuilders Association bestowed its “Banker of the Year” award to Alexis Aguiar, first vicepresident of FirstBank’s corporate banking division, the bank announced.

The Association assigns the award for excellence in the person’s performance and their contribution in the construction industry, in the community and in Puerto Rico’s economic development.

The award ceremony took place during the trade group’s 47th annual conference, held virtually this year under the “Challenges with a New Mindset” theme.

“At FirstBank we’re very proud of the recognition given to Alexis as ‘Banker of the Year’ by the HomeBuilders Association,” said Michael McDonald, executive vice president and head of the commercial banking business group at FirstBank.

“Alexis has extensive experience in the banking industry in the commercial, industrial and real estate segment,” he said.

“He has stood out for his participation in structuring and managing important construction financing for the development of hotel and residential projects. His professional career demonstrates the quality and leadership that distinguishes our institution’s talent,” McDonald said.

Aguiar has a successful 25-year career in the banking industry, joining FirstBank in 2003. As head of the commercial real estate department, he leads a team of experienced relationship officers and credit analysts. The executive has a BA in Economics and Finance from Bentley University in Boston.

During the “Challenges with a New Mindset” convention, there were workshops on the restoration of urban sectors, manufacturing, the development of a sustainable economy and sustainable housing, among others.

