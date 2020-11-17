Independent research firm names Puerto Rico’s Wovenware ‘strong performer’

Christian Gonzalez, CEO of Wovenware.

Wovenware, a nearshore provider of AI and digital transformation solutions, announced it has been named a “Strong Performer” in the Forrester New Wave: Computer Vision Consultancies, Q4 2020, report on the 13 top computer vision providers.

Wovenware now joins large firms, such as Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte and PwC, in receiving this designation, firm executives said.

Forrester’s evaluation noted that while Wovenware focuses on other computer vision use cases, “…its specialty is developing CV models for satellite and aerial imagery.”

It also noted that “Wovenware is one of the few consultancies with a large, in-house, U.S.-based (in Puerto Rico) data labeling team and has a history of clients with stringent security requirements.”

Based on customer interviews, the report stated ”Wovenware had glowing recommendations that praised its support for the entire CV lifecycle, technical expertise, and professional execution.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by Forrester as a strong performer and included alongside some of the largest consultancies in the technology industry,” said Christian González, CEO of Wovenware.

“Computer vision is fast becoming one of the key areas in AI automation, driven by advances in deep learning, analytics and the Internet of Things, and we look forward to working with customers to innovate new CV applications that enable them to leverage data-driven insights to do everything from automating business processes and conducting predictive maintenance, to improving the planet and keeping citizens safe,” he said.

Wovenware helps companies in a variety of industries and applications, such as satellite imagery, collect, clean and optimize image data assets. Its proprietary deep learning algorithms can automatically identify and classify objects, as well as detect patterns in image data sets to extract actionable insights, it said.