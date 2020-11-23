Liberty Puerto Rico gets Foundation for Puerto Rico’s 2020 Partners for Good Award

Liberty received the distinction for its ever present efforts to aid Puerto Rico in its recovery after major events such as Hurricane Maria, the earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Liberty Puerto Rico was one of seven companies that received the 2020 Partners for Good Award from Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR) in partnership with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), it announced.

The company was honored for its efforts to aid Puerto Rico’s recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane María in 2017, the earthquakes that hit the island’s southwestern region earlier this year, and for providing connectivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual awards ceremony took place Nov. 12.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Helping others is very much a part of our corporate culture and responsibility. For us, our work is not just about providing our services but also designing and implementing innovative solutions to our problems while supporting the communities we serve,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“Liberty has always been ready to help out in times of need. We did after the hurricanes, after the earthquakes, and with the pandemic, we have subsidized over 11,000 families that couldn’t pay their internet services because they lost their income this year,” he said.

Liberty Puerto Rico received the distinction in the Connected category with its Wi-Fi Tour, which provided a wireless satellite Internet connection in hard-hit municipalities where there was little to no access to Internet in the aftermath of Hurricane María in September 2017.

The hurricane devastated Puerto Rico’s power and telecommunication grids, leaving the island disconnected and in total darkness for months.

This is the first year Foundation for Puerto Rico celebrates the Partners for Good Awards, which acknowledge the social contributions made by companies, as well as their role in the recovery of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and María, in addition to the earthquakes that impacted Puerto Rico’s southwestern region of the island earlier this year.

The award also noted Liberty’s efforts to help the island’s southwest municipalities after a string of earthquakes hit the region in January.