Mano Amiga nonprofit donates $190K to address COVID-19 needs

FIDECOOP will produce more than 3,000 surgical gowns that will be destined for the 78 COVID-19 tracking teams in Puerto Rico’s Municipal System for Case Investigation and Contact Tracing program.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Looking to cover the most pressing needs of several communities throughout Puerto Rico in the face of COVID-19, the most recent edition of the Mano Amiga Program of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations focused its aid in the areas of education, health, prevention and continuity of cultural programs.

The foundations announced it has granted donations to 17 entities throughout the Island, which will directly impact the lives of approximately 14,000 people, with aid that amounts to more than $190,000.

“The COVID-19 epidemic has disrupted the way nonprofits offer support to those communities most in need,” said Jaime Fonalledas-Rubert, president of the Plaza Las Américas Foundation and the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“We’ve witnessed how education has been interrupted and conditioned to only be able to be imparted remotely, which is not always in line with the economic or intellectual capacities of each of our children and young people. We’ve also witnessed how economic activity has suffered globally,” he said.

The nonprofit organizations benefiting from this special edition were: Centros Sor Isolina Ferré; Ponce Neighborhood Housing Service Inc.; Boys & Girls Club; Instituto Nueva Escuela; Sociedad Pro-Hospital del Niño; Fundación Atención Atención; Andanza Inc.; La Casa del Libro; Asociación de Comunidades Unidas Tomando Acción Solidaria; Hogar Colegio La Milagrosa; Centro de Servicios de Ferrán y Punta Diamante; Fundación Pediátrica de Diabetes; Corporación la Fondita de Jesús; YMCA San Juan; FIDECOOP; and Sociedad de Educación y Rehabilitación de Puerto Rico.

This is the first time that Puerto Rico’s sewing industry is being supported through FIDECOOP and its Coop Hub program for the production of personal protective equipment.