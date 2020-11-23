Mercy Corps survey on COVID-19 impact on households, businesses in Puerto Rico

The survey is conducted exclusively by the Mercy Corps team. All information provided will be confidential and completely anonymous, the nonprofit said.

Nonprofit organization Mercy Corps is conducting a survey to assess how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting households and businesses in and across several countries/territories in the Caribbean: The Bahamas, Haiti and Puerto Rico.

Participation in this survey is voluntary, and all information survey participants provide will be completely anonymous.

This information will help the nonprofit design future economic recovery strategies for the various sectors most affected by this situation, it said in a statement.

Families and business owners in Puerto Rico may participate in the online survey which can also be found at Mercy Corps Puerto Rico’s on the Facebook page.

Through the research, Mercy Corps is seekig to analyze the effect of the pandemic within the framework of: unemployment; distribution of financial aid; food security; business operation; and access to education, among others.

“In the case of Puerto Rico, we’ve already been going through various crises; the COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating consequences,” said Vimaris Rivera, program manager for Mercy Corps Puerto Rico.

“We’re interested in learning from the families themselves how the pandemic has affected their lives and how businesses in this region have been affected,” she said.

“To get direct responses from the public, we’ve prepared a short online survey in Spanish. With the results, we hope to design more effective recovery efforts for citizens and be able to meet the main needs of those who have been most affected by COVID-19,” said Denis Pereira, Mercy Corps Puerto Rico business development officer.

The deadline to participate is Nov. 30.