Mobilitie to deploy 5G wireless network at Coliseo de Puerto Rico

With seating for more than 18,000+ fans, Coliseo de Puerto Rico was opened in 2004 and has since hosted more than 1,200 events and received over 8 million spectators.

Less than two weeks after announcing it had selected California-based Mobilitie to provide wireless broadband connectivity to the Puerto Rico Convention Center, its operator AMS Global — which also manages the Coliseo de Puerto Rico — confirmed it has signed up the same provider for the indoor arena.

“Bringing a new network with 5G capability to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico is extremely exciting,” said Jorge L. Perez on behalf of ASM Global. “Whether it’s for a sold-out concert or a jam-packed sporting event, our fans and visitors demand and expect a world-class experience.”

“Working with a proven leader in the space, Mobilitie was the best choice for us, and we are looking forward to the many benefits the new network will provide for our venue operations and the fans,” he said.

“As Mobilitie continues to invest in Puerto Rico telecom infrastructure, this will be the company’s latest deployment on the island,” the company stated.

The state-of-the-art neutral host network within the Coliseo de Puerto Rico will feature the latest 5G-enabled architecture, providing maximum coverage and capacity throughout the venue, ensuring fans will stay connected and be able to upload and share pictures and videos seamlessly, never missing a beat of the action, the wireless provider said.

“Deploying a cutting-edge network at this premier venue in Puerto Rico will be another milestone for Mobilitie,” said Michael Curry, vice president of Wireless Solutions of Mobilitie.

“Our expertise in addressing complex technical challenges, coupled with our commitment to providing the best solutions for our clients is what differentiates us in the marketplace.” He said.

“We look forward to our continued investment in Puerto Rico, and to introducing a next-generation wireless experience to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico,” Curry added.