New $6.8M Tryp by Wyndham Hotel breaks ground in Mayagüez

EJ Global Investment executive show Tourism Co. officials a blueprint of the future Tryp by Wyndham in Mayagüez.

Puerto Rican development firm EJ Global Investment announced the start of construction of what will be the TRYP by Wyndham hotel in the town of Mayagüez, at a cost of $6.8 million.

The new 50-room hotel will generate about 40 new jobs and is slated to open in November 2021, company executives Eric Ruiz-Colón and Jeanette Ruperto confirmed, during tour of the property located in the Mayagüez historic urban center.

“What makes this project extremely special and important is that it seeks to elevate the historical and heritage essence of the ‘Sultana del Oeste’ by building a hotel in complete harmony with the surroundings of the historic center,” Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said, during the site inspection.

“We believe this hotel has the potential to catalyze the commercial dynamism that distinguished downtown Mayagüez some time ago,” she said.

The new TRYP by Wyndham Mayagϋez will be located on Santiago Palmer Street and will feature amenities including a business center, a mini market, a gym, gastrobar, conference room, a roof top with panoramic views of the ocean and the urban area, a swimming pool and 70 parking spaces, among others.

In addition, the property will have a restaurant that will be located in the Former Casa Cabaza, whose concept will focus on promoting local gastronomy and beers and rums from the western region.

“This project will provide tourists with excellent facilities so that they can have a first-class vacation,” said Ruiz.

The construction of the future hotel is eligible for incentives under the Tourism Development Law of 2010, which the Tourism Co. grants. The developer will receive a 30% tax credit on the total eligible investment, agency officials said.