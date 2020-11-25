New tenants open shops at Plaza Las Américas in time for holidays

Euromoda Sport returned to the shopping center with a casual and youthful clothing concept.

The Plaza Las Américas shopping center announced the opening of new stores just in time for the start of the holiday season. Boronea, Euromoda Sport, Resveralife and Roma opened their doors over the past three months, shopping center executives said.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer our visitors new shopping experiences by reinforcing our fashion offering, with several options for men, at the start of the Christmas season,” said Franklin Domenech, general manager of Plaza Las Américas.

“Although we continue to navigate in this somewhat uncertain scenario of COVID-19, we’re very satisfied that Puerto Rican entrepreneurs selected Plaza Las Américas as the ideal place to establish these new establishments for the benefit of consumers,” he said.

Boronea is a resort style men’s fashion store with all the essence and tradition of the authentic Caribbean. The 1,000 square-foot store is located on the second level in the same corridor as JCPenney and Macy’s.

Euromoda Sport returned to the shopping center with a casual and youthful clothing concept. The 1,200 square-foot store is on the first level also, in the same corridor as JCPenney and Macy’s.

Resveralife, in turn, is a store concept that offers an exclusive sensory experience with products dedicated to all the senses. The store just opened a space of about 1,400 square feet on the first level, on the corridor leading from West Elm to Macy’s.

Meanwhile, Roma — which offer trendy clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories and exclusive brands for men and women in regular and plus sizes — moved into a 6,300 square-foot location on the second level, near the escalators leading toward the mall’s food court.