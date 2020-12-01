Type to search

Ponce, Aguadilla airports get accredited for health, safety protocols

Contributor December 1, 2020
The Mercedita Airport in Ponce.

The Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla and the Mercedita Airport in Ponce recently received accreditation certificates from the International Airports Council (ACI) after completing their Airport Health Accreditation Program, Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz announced.

Ports joined the ACI last month and immediately launched the Airport Health Accreditation program at the two airports. The accreditation is good for the next 12 months and is designed to help assure the traveling public that the facilities at the two airports remain safe and that precautions are being taken to reduce health risks, he said.

Both international airports follow a strict protocol for screening and monitoring against COVID-19 for passengers and workers, including the use of modern infrared cameras to detect possible carriers of the virus, Pizá-Batiz said.

