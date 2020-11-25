Popular focused on providing tools and solutions to its business clients

Type to search

November 25, 2020
Aware of the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic, Popular continues its efforts to make life easier for business customers through the range of solutions offered by Popular Business Solutions.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is an advertorial sponsored by Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.]

In recent months, many companies and businesses have had to adapt their ways of working and sometimes reinvent themselves. Aware of the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic, Popular continues its efforts to make life easier for business customers through the range of solutions offered by Popular Business Solutions. 

This platform of tools always offers access to business account balances and transactions , online payroll, additional POS collection options, and fraud protection, among other tools. It simplifies daily administrative tasks by providing options for check and deposit management, which helps the merchant focus on other areas that require greater importance, such as sales strategy or what he or she is most passionate about in the business.

“We are firmly committed to continually innovate and develop digital products and services to facilitate the administrative process of our business clients,” said Miguel Páez, senior vice president of Business Banking.

“We make sure they are the solutions our clients need. With these tools, we allow them to select the ones they need most so they can increase their productivity and focus on other areas of the business,” he said.

For more information on what Popular Business Solutions can do for you, please access this link, or contact the Business Banking Center (787) 756-3939.

