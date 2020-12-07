Power Sports unveils new $3M expanded retail concept

The new offer is part of a $3 million investment that includes expanding its current showroom to 26,000 square feet.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Local retailer Power Sports announced the opening this week of its new home appliance and power generation equipment outlet store, just in time for the start of the holiday season.

The opening of the 26,000 square-foot store is part of an expansion project driven by an investment of more than $3 million. The new retail operation occupies the building that housed the company’s original location in the Puerto Nuevo sector of San Juan.

“With this project we seek to provide a new alternative so that consumers can purchase household equipment safely and at good prices. The pandemic has forced us to stay longer in our homes which has increased the need to turn these spaces into more welcoming ones,” said Enrique González, president of Power Sports.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The new Power Sports Home and Outlet store is focused on selling high-demand appliances during the pandemic that includes refrigerators, TVs and more. Guests will also find video game consoles, electric exercise machines such as treaders, as well as spas and hot tubs. In addition to all this are the sale of electric generators in liquidation, “open box” and discontinued from the current offer of the company.

Among the security measures implemented against the COVID-19 pandemic, customers have the option to place orders by phone, with delivery service available, so customers do not have to visit the premises physically to complete their Christmas purchases.

According to González, the company has not only kept working its entire employee workforce, but has also created 10 new jobs as part of its expansion, a number it expects to grow further in the next year.

“One of the advantages we offer consumers is our competitive prices, which are comparable to those of the big chains on the island, without the need to purchase an annual membership for example,” said González, who added that the variety of products available for sale will increase in the coming months. “With this initiative we want to become a market leader in this segment.”