‘Practical Techie:’ Web is key to keeping tabs on the pandemic

The COVID-19 epidemic hit like a bolt of lightning that struck way before any thunder was ever heard.

The figurative manner with which many global experts describe the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic as they estimate that the thunder will last longer than the flash. At least, a valid estimate for a full recovery by the business world is to be no less than five years.

Since the web is loaded with experts on the topic, it is always prudent to take a frequent peek or two at the most informative topics about the global effects of COVID-19, not only on the business level but the social consequences.

One very topical website is that of the School of Global y and Strategy, based at the University of California-San Diego campus. Its panel of experts has extensively addressed the issue, helping pull many of us out of fear and scientific ignorance. The pandemic’s dynamics are so fluid the citizens must try to understand what’s happening on an almost daily basis. For business people staying alert about the ever-changing short and long-term situation is crucial.

UNCERTAINTIES – When will the global economy recover? How many people will remain unemployed? How will the global economy survive in the wake of the protracted downturn of capital growth? What will be the permanent advances in health and biomedical safeguards? How long will healthcare systems last without irreversible compromise? Will remote jobs be the new normal? And will it be enough to prevent the global economy from completely collapsing? Will universities and school districts fully move to online education in 2021?

ANSWERS – No expert has a true window to the future, but based on scientific knowledge and indicators, at least they give us a rough glimpse of what could happen through the thousands of portals on the web that open that window. Let’s look at some of the most useful at this point, which is still very uncertain, particularly with the vaccine angle. The following are a few sites that are useful to get up to date on the pandemic

This page by the University of California offers free virtual seminars with lectures by experts on economics, socialization, education, and public health issues.

World Health Organization — It’s the most complete, professional, and up-to-date website about everything that happens on a global scale about coronavirus. It contains data on prevalence in each country, effective measures, current medical research and offers daily alerts on the pandemic.

World Economic Forum — This international forum examines the economic impact in financial markets and vulnerable industries such as manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, and travel. It offers easy to interpret graphs and constantly updated statistics.

The United Nations’ page dedicated to COVID-19 contains almost 50 opinions on the long-term ravages, effects, and rebounds of the pandemic in the global economy, education, and health. Included are detailed articles on how government aid (stimulus) could accelerate the rebound of national economies.

Author Rafael Matos is a veteran journalist, a professor of digital narratives and university mentor. He may be contacted at cccrafael@gmail.com.

Ipsos — This web page collects opinions of ordinary citizens on how they see the circumstances caused by the pandemic. It also gives their opinion on the solutions proposed by the different governments. It’s a wide look at what’s on the public mind in many parts of the world.

JAMA Network — This website focuses on how current health systems work to combat the virus. It describes new possibilities and scientific developments for the future.

Center for Strategic and International Studies — On this page, netizens will have a very broad panorama of global strategies to deal with the unusual international pandemic, never seen before in modern times.

There are hundreds more informative web pages on the pandemic, but these are key to obtaining serious, scientific, balanced, and expert information about the rampant COVID-19 and its mutant strains.

The worst thing is to be sick with the virus, but it is also bad not to be correctly informed about what’s happening today and what could happen in the near future.