Puerto Rican co.’s launch special offers during Black Friday, Cyber Monday

This year, as COVID-19 rages on, Thanksgiving weekend online holiday shopping is expecting 35% growth compared to 2019. The trend is positive for Puerto Rico’s technology-based companies that will offer discounts to ignite the start of the holiday season.

In addition to the savings they represent, these special sales are an opportunity to try new products and services, while at the same time, supporting companies that are driving their startups with innovative approaches, shop owners said.

Following is a rundown of some of the local shops that will be selling their goods online:

Salón Boricua: Develops and creates art pieces inspired by Puerto Rican history, culture, and identity. Through its online store, it will offer a discount of 10% to 50% on selected art pieces. Offer will be available Nov. 27-30. No special code will be needed.

Sirena Patterns: A platform that uses the internet to train people all over the world to sew spandex fabrics. The startup provides its audience with online courses and sewing patterns available in PDF format, ready to print. Through Nov. 30, the company will offer a 20% discount on the entire store, including online sewing courses and sewing supplies, including patterns.

Pintá: Is a gel nail polish and nail care brand for at-home manicures that sells cruelty-free, vegan, and toxic-free products certified by the Leaping Bunny Association. Pintá is having a very “sabroso” weekend sales event — Nov. 27-20 — when customers can get 10% off with offer code P18!

LICKco: A Puerto Rico-based direct-to-consumer startup aimed at designing environmentally friendly pet-related products that focus on fostering the bond between the owner and its pet. It is offering a 35% storewide discount using the code “BLACKFRIDAY,” through Nov. 27.

My Healthy WOE: A local online store that specializes in sugar-free and low-carb food products. Their goal is to motivate customers to regain control of their health avoiding sugar consumption. On Black Friday, it will give $5 off with a purchase of $75 or more, $10 off with a purchase of $100 or more, $20 off with a purchase of $150 or more, and $40 off with a purchase of $300. Plus, it will also take 25% off of selected products during Cyber Monday.

Equal Love: A genderless collection of products focusing on high-quality ingredients and with a specific purpose to provide a gender-free experience and raise awareness about gender identity and diversity. Equal Love Roll-on Perfume will have a special buy one, get one 50% off offer. The online store will offer a 50% discount on a purchase from its Home Bundle and Body Bundle.

The Pop’d Shop: Sells all-natural sparkling fruit waters with ingredients sourced from Puerto Rican farms. All drinks and gift cards from The Pop’d Shop online store are 30% off, plus free shipping.

Cabezoodos: Connects kids in the diaspora with their culture in a fun and memorable way. The company will offer seasonal bundles and reduced prices on selected items. Discounts will be automatically applied.