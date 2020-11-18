Type to search

Puerto Rican entrepreneur launches local drugstore directory app

Contributor November 18, 2020
The Farmacias PR app serves as a directory of pharmacies.

Puerto Rican entrepreneur Leonardo Ángeles-Correa has developed and launched a mobile app connecting local drugstores and patients who will be able to order their meds in advance and be notified when they are ready for pick-up, to cut back exposure time at the stores.

“With this application, our intention is to facilitate the flow of prescriptions for both pharmacies and patients. The [COVID-19] virus continues among us and when using this app, the person will only have to visit the pharmacy to pick up their order, so the exposure time is reduced,” Ángeles-Correa said.

The app helps people comply with social distancing, stay at home and deal with the change in daily routines, he said.

Currently, Farmacias PR has more than 100 registered drugstores, he said, noting that as part of its “commitment to continue impacting lives, Farmacias PR, will donate the proceeds of the drugstore subscription fees to the CAP Pediatric Cancer Foundation for one year.”

The application is free to download on all mobile devices. The user will have to register by providing a username, password and email to receive order alerts.

