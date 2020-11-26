Puerto Rico Convention Center signs up Mobilitie for broadband connectivity

The Puerto Rico Convention Center is capable of hosting more than 25,000 simultaneous guests.

ASM Global, operator of the Puerto Rico Convention Center, has partnered with privately-held wireless infrastructure firm Mobilitie to install 5G broadband connectivity to the venue in San Juan that hosts an average of 350 events and over 600,000 visitors per year.

“Network connectivity plays a crucial role within the Convention Center and has been a major focus of operation for us,” said Jorge L. Pérez, ASM general manager, Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“Deploying a new state-of-the-art wireless network is a complex undertaking, and it takes a trusted partner like Mobilitie to make this a reality,” he said. “We’re excited to provide visitors, exhibitors and conferences with an unmatched network experience while visiting the Convention Center.”

With more than 600,000 square feet of total space, including an exhibition hall that can seat nearly 17,000 people and a ballroom that can accommodate more than 4,000, the waterfront venue is capable of hosting more than 25,000 simultaneous guests.

The Convention Center’s network will be designed with “robust and scalable” 5G capable architecture, ensuring that the visitors attending conferences, meetings and other special events have reliable and seamless connectivity throughout the entire convention center.

“High-speed wireless networks and next generation mobile technologies are vital elements of the telecom infrastructure build out in Puerto Rico,” said Michael Curry, vice president of wireless solutions t Mobilitie.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with ASM Global and PRCC, and to support this market through technology investment and innovation,” added Katherine Krohn, vice president of sports and entertainment of Mobilitie.

Mobilitie’s wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. The company is experienced with providing wireless connectivity to venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.