Sagrado, TeleMedik launch campaign promoting safe holiday celebrations

Contributor November 25, 2020
One of the goals of the campaign is to offer practical and safe ideas on how to celebrate in pandemic times.

Sacred Heart University, in partnership with health services company TeleMedik, launched an educational campaign promoting a safe celebration of the 2020 Christmas festivities.

“Celebra de corazón #NoInvitesAlCOVID19” [“Celebrate from your heart #DoNotInviteCOVID19”] seeks to provide tips and ideas to celebrate without spreading the virus.

“The longest Christmas season in the world is about to start and we all want to celebrate as a family. However, these encounters can increase the chances of contracting or spreading COVID-19,” said Peter Barbosa, director of Sacred Heart University’s School of Natural Sciences and an expert in virology and immunology.

“We wanted to carry out this educational campaign to give families options on how to enjoy this season, but in a safe way,” he added.

One of the goals of the campaign is to offer practical and safe ideas on how to celebrate in pandemic times. Joaquín Fernández, president of TeleMedik, has been leading various medical surveillance programs during the pandemic and explained that “the safest way to celebrate is with family members who live under the same roof.”

The three highest risk factors for the spread of COVID-19 are crowds, closed spaces lacking proper ventilation, and extended contact.

“Cases are likely to increase if many people combine the three factors when meeting at family dinners or with friends. According to statistics from the Health Department, 67% of outbreaks are associated with family gatherings,” Fernández said.

“We know we’re starting a period that means sharing and celebrating. We’re not saying, ‘don’t do that.’ Our advice is to do it in a different and responsible way,” Barbosa said.

Ideas and tips for celebrating safely are available at www.sagrado.edu/celebra.

