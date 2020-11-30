Survey: Temp jobs providing ‘crucial safety net’ in COVID economy

More than half of people taking temporary jobs have been affected by job loss, full-time employment elusive for many. (Credit: Thomas Reimer | Dreamstime.com).

PeopleReady, a company specializing in providing on-demand labor across the 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, recently conducted a survey which confirmed that as the full-time permanent job market struggles to recover in the COVID-19 economy, temporary jobs are proving to be a safety net for many people.

The PeopleReady survey found that 51% of those taking temporary jobs have experienced job loss (either themselves or a household member) in the past month, and 78% of them are also looking for a full-time permanent job but having difficulty finding one (67%).

The overwhelming majority of respondents (79%) said that income from temporary jobs has become critical in maintaining their household budgets since the economic downturn.

“The full-time job market will take time to recover. Following an economic downturn, temporary jobs tend to return to the marketplace sooner,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady.

“Temporary jobs are available now to connect people to work. Whether someone is out of work or looking to earn more money over the holidays, temporary employment can help,” she said.

The survey was conducted on the SurveyMonkey platform that drew participation from 1,749 temporary workers between Sept. 7, 2020 and Nov. 6, 2020.

While the majority of respondents (67%) reported having more difficulty paying their bills since the economic downturn, nearly all of them (99%) said they rely on income from temporary work to pay for everyday household expenses, including rent or mortgage payments (43%), utility bills (15%), groceries (15%), car payments (7%), and other living costs (20%).

If they were unable to work, respondents reported their savings would last: one week or less (21%); two to three weeks (13%); one to two months (16%); three to five months (8%); six to 11 months (4%); or a year or longer (4%). Many said they had no personal savings at all (35%).

“Job seekers who are struggling to find the kinds of full-time jobs they lost may want to consider a different approach,” added Owen. “Temporary jobs can help them bridge employment gaps, build new skills, and establish relationships with potential employers — all while providing much-needed income.”

PeopleReady supports a range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. The company serves more than 130,000 businesses and puts more than 300,000 people to work each year, it stated.