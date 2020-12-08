Type to search

Triple-S Management Corp. CFO Román-Jiménez to retire

Contributor December 8, 2020
Juan José Román-Jiménez will support new CFO “to ensure smooth and orderly transition.”

Triple-S Management Corporation announced that its Chief Financial Officer Juan José Román-Jiménez will retire at the end of a planned transition, capping a three-decade career as a finance executive that included serving as CFO for two public companies.

Román-Jiménez will remain in his role until his successor is chosen and will help ensure a smooth and orderly transition. Triple-S Management has engaged an executive search firm to identify suitable candidates for the CFO role and aims to complete the process by the close of the second quarter of 2021.

“On behalf of the Board and our team, I want to extend my most sincere gratitude to Juan José for his leadership and his significant and numerous contributions to Triple-S,” said Triple-S CEO Roberto García-Rodriguez.

“Along with ensuring we maintained a strong balance sheet during challenging times, Juan José has been an integral part of the team that turned around our managed care business and set us on a path toward sustainable and profitable growth,” García-Rodríguez said.

“He has been a wonderful partner over the past five years. We all wish Juan José the best as he moves into the next chapter of his life,” he said.

“It has been a terrific experience and honor to lead Triple-S’s finance team and work alongside Bobby. Collectively, we’ve laid the foundation for the Company to develop an integrated delivery model that provides seamless holistic care and become the premier health services company in Puerto Rico,” said Román-Jiménez.

“I look forward to aiding my successor to ensure a smooth transition and have full confidence in the Triple-S leadership team and their growth strategy to create value for our members and all of our stakeholders for years to come,” he added.

