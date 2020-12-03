U.S. Postal Service closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Some Post Office locations may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve.

U.S. Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will reopen after the holidays, and regular mail delivery will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, the agency announced.

Although there are no plans for limited hours on New Year's Eve, "customers should always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation," the agency noted.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before 12 p.m. (noon) will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24. If a box has a final collection time after 12 p.m., its mail may be picked up earlier.

For mail pickup Dec. 24, customers are asked to put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box. Blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.

“Customers who have items to mail after the scheduled pickup times Dec. 24 should visit the Postal Locator on tools.usps.com to find local Post Office locations that may be open later,” the agency said.