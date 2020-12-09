Uber Eats ends year with 2nd expansion of its delivery service to Ponce

In two years, Uber Eats expanded its service area outside the metropolitan area to Bayamón, Caguas, Carolina, Dorado, Guaynabo, and Trujillo Alto.

The Uber Eats app announced it has expanded its delivery service to the southern town of Ponce, where users can order from their favorite restaurants with the touch of a button.

Meanwhile, restaurants can expand their customer base, while Ponce residents can use the app to earn extra earnings as drivers if they decide to register with Uber Eats.

The expansion to Ponce takes place within the context of Uber Eats’ second anniversary in Puerto Rico. Ponce joins Canóvanas as the municipalities where the app has been made available this year.

In two years, Uber Eats expanded its service area outside the metropolitan area to Bayamón, Caguas, Carolina, Dorado, Guaynabo, and Trujillo Alto. The app does not rule out further availability in other municipalities soon, company officials said.

“We’re happy to arrive in La Perla del Sur, a dynamic and forward-looking municipality,” said Carolina Coto, communications leader for Uber in Central America and the Caribbean.

“In just two years, Uber Eats has changed the way Puerto Ricans enjoy their favorite restaurants, as well as empowering businesses with a new model that complements their current operations,” she said.

“We have also been an important alternative for people to generate extra earnings as drivers. Thanks to the support of diners and restaurants, the app continually strengthens its impact, meeting the needs of people and businesses,” Coto added.

In its initial phase in Ponce, Uber Eats features the menus of international chains such as Chili’s, PF Chang’s, Romano Macaroni & Grill, Wendy’s, Popeye’s, Starbucks, It’s Just Wing and local restaurants such as Coffee House at The Fox Hotel, Taquería Monterrey and Acai Express. Coto said more businesses will join the app as the market develops.

Two years redefining the local market

Data recently shared by Uber Eats suggests that the app has been an important source of support for the business community in times of crisis.

The growth that the platform experienced in 2020 vs. 2019, is the result of the backing it has received from the local market, with more than 200 local, chain and international restaurants registered in the app, the company confirmed.

Similarly, there was a 60% increase in people who were activate on the platform as drivers, taking advantage of the opportunity to generate extra earnings. Also, there was an 80% increase in active users on the app.

Uber Eats has also expanded its portfolio of businesses beyond restaurants. Recent efforts include the integration of a variety of local small and mediums-sized businesses such as pharmacies, convenience stores, liquor stores, grocery stores and toy stores.

Uber Eats also entered into an alliance with Jetson, a Puerto Rican startup created this year as the first 100% virtual supermarket on the island. Through the agreement, Uber Eats is the company’s exclusive delivery intermediation platform.

“Jetson is a 100% digital venture, so it was important to partner with an equally technological strategic partner to support our delivery program,” said Andrés Fournier, CEO of Jetson.

“Uber Eats is the undisputed leader in this sector, with proven experience and unrivaled business intelligence, in addition to having knowledge that helps us meet the expectations of our customers in terms of professional service,” he said.