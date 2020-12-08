USDA-NRCS to hold state technical committee meetings for Puerto Rico/USVI

NRCS Caribbean Area Director Luis Cruz-Arroyo said agency partners, clients and potential clients are invited to participate in the sessions slated for Dec. 8-9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Microsoft TEAMS.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’ Natural Resources Conservation Service will host virtual meetings this week, to discuss 2018 Farm Bill updates, storm recovery efforts under the Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP), and updates from NRCS Caribbean Divisions and federal and territorial partners.

NRCS Caribbean Area Director Luis Cruz-Arroyo said agency partners, clients and potential clients are invited to participate in the sessions slated for Dec. 8-9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Microsoft TEAMS.

The State Technical Committee is an advisory committee to NRCS.

“Many important decisions about conservation programs are made at the state level, and NRCS professionals give strong consideration to the Committee’s recommendations,” Cruz-Arroyo said.

Committee meetings are conducted as open discussions and are focused on USDA programs and activities. In the Caribbean Area, committee meetings are open to all and official membership is not required.

The Committee provides input on federal conservation programs, including the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), the Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP), and Technical Service Providers (TSPs).

To receive a link to the TEAMS meeting, RSVP to jose.jimenez@usda.gov. Those who cannot participate via TEAMS may call the agency’s toll-free teleconference line at 1-888-844-9904, access code 4498730#.