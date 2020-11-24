$720K Kontel Adventure Hotel eco-lodge breaks ground in Santa Isabel

From left: Carla Campos, Sandrysabel Ortiz and Miguel Vázquez.

Flanked by government officials, the owners of the future Kontel Adventure Hotel, a $720,000 eco-friendly property catering to kite surfers, broke ground on the property to be located on the beach in Santa Isabel.

The brainchild of entrepreneurs Sandrysabel Ortiz and Miguel Vázquez will generate eight jobs during the construction phase that will begin in December, and three full-time jobs once operational.

The eco-lodge’s concept calls for the use of individual containers and recycled materials in the construction of its 15 rooms. Its modular design incorporates the use of renewable energy (solar, wind and bio-mass); water management and conservation; Energy Star certified equipment; and the use of products made by local artisans such as soaps and shampoo.

The location of each of the rooms was planned to maximize the charm of the environment that surrounds it and minimize its ecological footprint by protecting elements such as trees, terrain features and others, the owners said.

“As it has been presented, this project respects the maritime zone, it’s of very low environmental impact and will generate approximately 10 jobs in the local community,” Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos.

“At the same time, we can confirm that it seeks to make available a series of basic services for the enjoyment of the coastal strip without preventing access to it,” said Campos. “The vision of Kontel Adventure Hotel combines the beauty of its natural environment with adventure experiences, putting the Jauca Bay on the map as an ideal place for sailing water sports.”

Upon completion, Kontel Adventure Hotel will offer guests a variety of non-motorized water sports such as kite surfing, stand-up paddle boarding, snorkeling, kayaking, and hobie cat sailing.

In addition to this, the property will have available guided and interpretive tours in the area, water transportation to the islands of Vieques and Culebra, and boats for fishing excursions in the catch and release mode.

“The natural beauty and the conditions to practice sport in Jauca have been discovered by kiters from all over the world,” said Vázquez. “Kontel will offer a more complete experience with accommodation and meals so that the visitor can enjoy the challenges of this sport and the charms of the southern part of the island for longer.”