Abarca expands Better Care Community program

Abarca will support one health-related nonprofit organization to research the effects of COVID-19 and/or endemic tropical diseases.

Abarca Health has extended the 2nd edition of its Better Care Community Program (BCCP), which seeks to support the work of health-related nonprofit organizations improving the quality of life of communities in Puerto Rico, to Florida.

To apply, organizations must fill out a questionnaire before Jan. 14, 2021. Three winning organizations will be chosen to receive a grant, hours of volunteer support from Abarca employees, and a three-year partnership with the company.

The BCCP, which is designed and managed entirely by Abarca employees, will announce nine finalists on Jan. 19, 2021, the company said.

“Collaborating with the organizations that participated in the first edition of the program was a tremendous experience,” said Abarca CEO Adriana Ramírez.

“Given the current global health crisis in which we are living, our commitment to improve the offering of health services on the island is stronger than ever, and we know that we cannot do it alone,” she said.

“There are many unknown organizations and heroes that are fighting to improve health in Puerto Rico and what better time to reach out and work together towards a better future than now,” she said.

So, this year, the company seeks to support one organization in its research on the effects of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico’s communities and/or how to prevent other endemic tropical diseases.

“Additionally, we extended the program to the state of Florida, where we also have offices,” she said.

Once again, Abarca will put the selection of BCCP beneficiaries in the hands of its employees, who will select three nonprofits to receive a grant and hours of volunteer support that could last up to three years.

The BCCP 2021 is open to all health-related nonprofit organizations in Florida or Puerto Rico with projects focused on clinical needs, technology, research on Covid-19 or endemic tropical diseases and those directed to the health of minorities.

A committee of Abarca employees will select nine finalists from the organizations that apply. These finalists will be asked to submit a short video detailing their proposed initiatives, to be evaluated by employees who will vote to select the best candidates based on their potential impact on the community, alignment with Abarca’s core values, and volunteer opportunities, it added.

In 2019, more than 8,000 people were impacted through the work of four notprofits that were selected for the BCCP: the Renal Council of Puerto Rico; Ciencia Puerto Rico; Hogar Albergue Jesús de Nazareth; and Hogar Infantil Jesús Nazareno.