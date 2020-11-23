Type to search

ATM services provider CheckAlt builds on partnership with Banco Popular

Contributor November 23, 2020
Resolving the task of manually looking up cash and check deposits for reconciliation, CheckAlt's ATM reconciliation technology matches cash and check deposits against transaction processor data, quickly identifying mismatched deposits between systems.

CheckAlt, an independent provider of item and payment processing services in the U.S., and Banco Popular Puerto Rico, have extended and expanded their partnership to better serve the bank’s ATM users and create operational efficiencies with ATM reconciliation services.

“We’re delighted to deepen our great relationship with BPPR and provide additional value for processing and reconciling ATM deposits across its entire ATM network,” said CheckAlt’s CEO Shai Stern.

CheckAlt then provides four detailed reports to the bank: a matched transaction report; exception transaction report; other processed transaction report; and a transaction summary report.

“CheckAlt has been a longstanding partner for our bank, working closely with our team to add value for our customers and streamline operations,” said Banco Popular IT Supervisor Fernando J. Dávila-Cedeño.

“As more consumers use ATMs for contactless banking services, we recognized the value of creating operational efficiencies within our bank for cash and check deposit reconciliation. CheckAlt’s solution is helping us continue to provide excellent service for our customers,” he said.

CheckAlt Client Relationship Manager Jennifer Quinn has worked closely with Banco Popular over the years and through the current partnership expansion.

“In the many years I have been working with the team at BPPR, we have built a strong foundation of trust and commitment to the success of both organizations,” Quinn said. “We look forward to working with Banco Popular and continuing to provide great customer care.”

