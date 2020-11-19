Chick-fil-A sets eyes on Puerto Rico, registers brand and corporation

Chick-fil-A’s menu includes a variety of options made with fresh chicken hand-breaded every day, freshly squeezed lemonade, freshly made biscuits, salads and hand-spun milkshakes.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. has opened a call for potential franchisees to bring the restaurant chain to Puerto Rico, according to its website.

In preparation for that, over the past three months, the family owned and privately held operation has registered a local corporation at the Puerto Rico State Department and has filed a request to register the brand locally, this media outlet confirmed.

According to a satellite image on Google Maps, a Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open in Arecibo.

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service,” said Jackie Jags, Chick-fil-A Inc. spokesperson.

“While we do not have anything to announce just yet, we can confirm that we are very interested in serving the Puerto Rican community and we are actively reviewing potential locations,” she said.

According to its website, opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant entails an initial $10,000 financial commitment.

“Competitive candidates will show evidence of personal financial integrity and stewardship, proven business leadership-and business acumen, an entrepreneurial spirit, a growth mindset, and strong character,” the company stated in its franchisee information page.

“Chick-fil-A Franchisees run their own incredibly complex businesses, ultimately in charge of all aspects of the restaurant. Their success and return on investment are proportionate to their hard work, business acumen and leadership effectiveness. It is not however, guaranteed,” it added.

Nearly all Chick-fil-A franchise owner/operators have only one restaurant, and they live in the community where that restaurant is located, Jags said.

The company offers owner/operators opportunities for leadership development, competitive wages and respect for work-life balance. Chick-fil-A also provides scholarship opportunities for restaurant team members.

“In fact, Chick-fil-A has awarded more than $30 million in the past two years to help pay for college education. Since 1973, the scholarship program has helped 53,000 of its employees across the country,” Jags said.

Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,300 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C. Chick-fil-A’s menu includes a variety of options made with fresh chicken hand-breaded every day, freshly squeezed lemonade, freshly made biscuits, salads and hand-spun milkshakes.

Every time a Chick-fil-A opens, the company donates $25,000 to the local food bank in the area, the company confirmed.

“Through its Shared Table program, Chick-fil-A restaurants donate their surplus food to local shelters, soup kitchens and charities. In just the last few years, [it has] donated 3 million meals,” this media outlet confirmed.

Chick-fil-A reported more than $9 billion in revenue in 2017, which marks 50 consecutive years of sales growth, the company reported.

