Construction of new $12.3M Allmost Homes Hotel underway in Condado

Hotel officials show Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos, right, around the future hotel's construction site.

The Allmost Homes Hotel, a new $12.3 million hotel under construction on Ashford Ave. in the Condado sector of San Juan, will convert a former building into suites, marking the arrival of a new type of lodging concept to Puerto Rico’s tourism industry. The property is slated to open in October 2021.

“The concept seeks to diversify the traditional hotel offering to appeal to the independent traveler market looking for the kind of home experience that short-term rentals provide,” Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

The new concept that Allmost Homes Hotel brings to the market consists of 27 apartments, with a total of 40 rooms that include: studios; 1 bedroom; 2 bedrooms; and 3 bedrooms spaces. Each apartment will have its own living room and small kitchen. On the ground floor there will be a lobby that will be used as a common space for guests with a “Grab and Go” and a restaurant.

The project will generate 10 direct jobs in the construction phase and 15 direct jobs once operational.

“Modern travelers are looking for this type of experience, and we congratulate these Puerto Rican entrepreneurs for their innovative commitment,” she said.

The government has approved $3.7 million in tax credits to the project, under Law 60 of 2019, known as the Incentives Code, that allows tourism developers to continue availing themselves of the benefits of the old Puerto Rico Tourism Development Law (Law No. 74-2010), Campos said.

“Allmost Homes is a new concept that comes to innovate the way tourism is done and to enjoy all the experiences that Puerto Rico offers,” said Michael Berezdivin and Jacques Aramati, developers of the project.

“As our slogan says: ‘Stay, but most of all, Live,’ we have created and curated this concept to offer warm and homely spaces, without neglecting the highest standards of service and amenities that a hotel should offer,” they said.

A two-story parking lot with 31 spaces for cars will be built behind the property that will also have a pool, gym and a game room. The property will also offer access to a beach club, with chairs, towels and water for guests.