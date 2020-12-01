L’Oréal Caribe opens Gustazos Beauty store in San Patricio Plaza

Gustazos Beauty is located near San Patricio Plaza's southwest entrance.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

L’Oréal Caribe and Gustazos announced the opening of its Gustazos Beauty store at San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo, a 1,530 square-foot location that featured touchless technology.

Although the investment for Gustazos Beauty, located near San Patricio Plaza’s southwest entrance, was not revealed, the store will generate a total of seven jobs, officials confirmed.

“L’Oréal Caribe’s mission with Gustazos Beauty is to provide consumers with a unique shopping experience, with a wide variety of categories and products in one place. With the new store in San Patricio Plaza, we offer our consumers a new alternative with a variety of offers for their holiday shopping,” said Dave Hughes, general manager of L’Oréal Caribe.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Our partnership with Gustazos is an example of how L’Oréal contributes to the local economy and finding new solutions for our consumers. Since we launched the Gustazos Beauty platform, we have received very positive feedback from our consumers,” he said.

“We’re pleased to now offer the experience at a brick-and-mortar with touchless concept at San Patricio Plaza,” Hughes said.

The experience at the Gustazos Beauty store is completely digital and touchless, where the consumer selects their products and payment is through the online platform. The cosmetics area incorporates the “Virtual Try On” digital technology. Each product has a QR Code that the consumer can scan with their mobile phone and go to the Gustazos Beauty platform to select the item and complete the purchase process.

“Gustazos’ partnership with L’Oréal Caribe allows us to offer a new shopping experience for our consumers. We are thrilled to open our store and welcome our consumers to our new space in San Patricio Plaza,” said Gustavo Villares, executive director of Gustazos.

The Gustazos Beauty store offers benefits to consumers, including gift wrapping service, 15% in Gustazos credits for future purchases, gift with purchase promotion and free product samples, executives said.

“The arrival of GBeauty to San Patricio Plaza adds great value to the offerings for our guests and allows us to continue supporting local commerce,” said Adolfo “Tito” González, president of Empresas Caparra, San Patricio Plaza’s parent company.