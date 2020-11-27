Type to search

STK San Juan reopens at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel after pandemic 'hiatus'

November 27, 2020
STK San Juan combines the atmosphere of a modern grill and urban lounge, for a different fine dining experience.

The STK San Juan restaurant, located in the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in the Condado area, has reopened its doors after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “following the strictest health and safety protocols,” said Ben Tutt, the hotel’s general manager.

STK San Juan has a current capacity for some 80 patrons and is available for private activities following the protocols and maximum quotas established by local health and safety agencies, he said.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday to Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“After a hiatus due to the pandemic, we celebrate this reopening with great enthusiasm and with all the necessary measures, including training our team and cleaning and sanitation work, to ensure everyone’s safety and health,” said Tutt.

STK San Juan combines the atmosphere of a modern grill and urban lounge, for a different fine dining experience.

