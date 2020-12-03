Vitrina Solidaria launches virtual training for 15 Loíza-based entrepreneurs

The Loíza Glocal Bootcamp program is possible through a sponsorship by the Puerto Rico Community Foundation.

Fifteen entrepreneurs from the northern town of Loíza began a virtual training program comprising more than 40 hours of training, practical sessions and mentoring through nonprofit organization’s Vitrina Solidaria’s Loíza Glocal Bootcamp, Executive Director Raquel Skerrett-Escalera said.

The businesses of the entrepreneurs picked for the free training represent the agriculture, food and arts and crafts sectors. Most of the small and medium-sized companies that participate in the training have been established in Loíza for two years, and the one with the longest time in the market is three and a half years old. One of the projects will start operations in 2021.

“We’re very enthusiastic about this group of 11 businesswomen and four businessmen from Loíza, who over the course of several weeks will be exposed to knowledge and new tools that will help them improve the structure of their businesses and one of them, establish themselves on solid footing,” she said.

“The goals is for these projects to grow to create more jobs in Loíza to contribute to reducing the poverty gap and unemployment,” she said.

“Loíza Glocal Bootcamp joins the initiatives for racial equity and community recovery that the Community Foundation develops in Loíza to contribute to the integral well-being of children, youth and families,” the nonprofit’s President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats said.

“This particular program activates the local economy by offering access to resources that will increase the level of sales and the creation of jobs for new or existing microentrepreneurs, while increasing the human, physical and financial community capital in Loíza,” he said.

The virtual group training will last seven weeks from December through February, Skerrett-Escalera said.